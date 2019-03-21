Morgan Heritage and Patoranking call attention to Kenya's beauty

- Jamaica's reggae icons Morgan Heritage and Nigerian star Patoranking are set to release a project they worked on early this year
- The two artistes were in Kenya for a while shooting Morgan Heritage’s first 2019 single music video dubbed, Pay Attention.
- They shot the video of the project at Tribe Hotel and another one at Maasai Mara.
Jamaica's reggae icons Morgan Heritage and Nigerian star Patoranking are set to release a project they worked on early this year as they have shared some behind the scenes of the project.
The two artistes were in Kenya for a while shooting Morgan Heritage’s first 2019 single music video dubbed, Pay Attention. They shot the video of the project at Tribe Hotel and another one at Maasai Mara.
Inspired by the wise words of French philosopher and political activist Simone Weil: “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity”, the emotional single captures the perfect blend between dancehall music from Jamaica and the Afro-beat sounds from Africa.
It was all-around labour of love for all the artists involved who have each in their own rights gained worldwide success on their own merit.
To unite on the track was a humble experience,“It’s truly an honour when we can work with our peers in the music industry around the world and see their professionalism first hand. Though he has become a giant of an artist in Nigeria, Pato is extremely humble and while filming the video in Nairobi, Kenya it would seem like we knew each other for years by the way we clicked,” Peetah Morgan said.
Adding, “We are looking forward to sharing more music from our new album coming later this Spring and hope the world will love the musical journey we will be taking our fans on. Jah Bless!"
Watch behind the scenes of Pay Attention below:
#MorganHeritage #Patoranking #PayAttention The Pay Attention music video from Morgan Heritage and Patoranking drops midnight on March 20th! Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/morganheritage/ https://www.facebook.com/morganheritage/ https://twitter.com/morganheritage Other: https://soundcloud.com/morganheritage https://plus.google.com/+MorganHeritageTv https://www.tumblr.com/blog/morganheritageofficial
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘