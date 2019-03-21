Morgan Heritage and Patoranking call attention to Kenya's beauty

Jamaica's reggae icons Morgan Heritage and Nigerian star Patoranking are set to release a project they worked on early this year as they have shared some behind the scenes of the project.

The two artistes were in Kenya for a while shooting Morgan Heritage’s first 2019 single music video dubbed, Pay Attention. They shot the video of the project at Tribe Hotel and another one at Maasai Mara.

Inspired by the wise words of French philosopher and political activist Simone Weil: “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity”, the emotional single captures the perfect blend between dancehall music from Jamaica and the Afro-beat sounds from Africa.

It was all-around labour of love for all the artists involved who have each in their own rights gained worldwide success on their own merit.