Psst! Actress thrown out by hubby for cheating

A popular actress has been caught pants down by her husband.

The award-winning actress and her husband are known for posting their picture-perfect relationship on social media.

Many fans have envied them and even indicated that they are indeed "relationship goals".

Little do they know the relationship storm the celebrity couple is weathering behind the scenes.

According to close sources, the female star cheated on her husband with one of the cast members in her popular TV show. People found out about it, the whispers became too loud. The hubby found out.

He was so angry he threw her out of their matrimonial home.

However, the actress was very repentant. She begged her husband — for weeks on end — to take her back, promising never to slip again.

He did. They are now back to posting mushy photos on social media like nothing happened.