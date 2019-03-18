Steve Mbogo addresses gun confiscation claims

After the summoning, Mbogo narrates the frustrations that he has gone through.

"The chairman told me he would call me in 2-3 days to collect back my license and give their report, but since then they never communicated.

"It is now two months down, even after writing to the various institutions through my lawyers, there has been no response. I had no option but to go to court to protest the malicious discrimination and violation of my rights."

He continued, "I have been a legally licensed gun holder for about 9 years now and I have never been involved in any gun misuse case.

"I acquired my first licence and last year, I applied and acquired the new generation license as per the laws that were set by the Central Firearm Bureau (CFB) last year. "

A bitter Mbogo asked, "Now I'm being victimised just because I went to assist in the rescue operation? It's funny an institution that is supposed to fight crime instead has a new chairman who is processing crime by victimising individuals like me.

"Was I the only civilian armed at Dusit? We were more than 30. Why then me? Is it personal or political?"