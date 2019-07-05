Octopizzo ‘judged’ over church attire

Rapper Octopizzo wants to go back to church, only if the pastors stop judging him by what he wears.

"I do not go to church because I always feel judged, but I want to go back and start praying to God, not as a person packaged by pastors," Octopizzo said during Headspace254 event at the Kenya Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

The event was meant to highlight the rise of suicides in Kenya. Octopizzo spoke deeply on mental health, saying most people from informal settlements use music and art as a form of therapy.

"I have thought about mental health in two critical times. The first time was when I lost my mother at 14 years. I have had to deal with it since then. The other time was when a boy jumped off a house and died," Octopizzo said.