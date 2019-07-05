Close

'I AM NOT MY CLOTHES'

Octopizzo ‘judged’ over church attire

Most people from informal settlements use music and art 'as a form of therapy'

In Summary

• Singer would like to attend but pastors frown on his appearance

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
05 July 2019 - 06:00
Artist Octopizzo and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kirindi Odindo at the Headspace 254 mental health forum in Nairobi on July 3, 2019
Artist Octopizzo and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kirindi Odindo at the Headspace 254 mental health forum in Nairobi on July 3, 2019
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

Rapper Octopizzo wants to go back to church, only if the pastors stop judging him by what he wears.

"I do not go to church because I always feel judged, but I want to go back and start praying to God, not as a person packaged by pastors," Octopizzo said during Headspace254 event at the Kenya Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

The event was meant to highlight the rise of suicides in Kenya. Octopizzo spoke deeply on mental health, saying most people from informal settlements use music and art as a form of therapy.

"I have thought about mental health in two critical times. The first time was when I lost my mother at 14 years. I have had to deal with it since then. The other time was when a boy jumped off a house and died," Octopizzo said.

Latest Videos