Mica kills zebra

Almost eight years ago in July 2011, my phone rang. It was my friend Sergio. “A lioness with three cubs has just killed near No6 dam,” he said.

I was still outside the park, and estimated it would take me at least 40 minutes to get to the kill. And eventually when arriving, I was very surprised to find the kill untouched, but then saw that the lioness had walked to the dam to quench her thirst after the hunt. I parked my car near the dead zebra that was lying in the road, and waited.

After some time, the lioness returned. I knew her as “mighty mica”. She was a lone lioness who was a very good hunter. Mica was a little cautious, as a few cars were rapidly approaching with excited occupants anticipating more action.

First the three cubs began to play and eat on the zebra, then after some time, the lioness came and ate as well. Eventually, all the activity of the vehicle movement caused the lioness to decide to move her “prize” to a more comfortable location.

With immense power, she grabbed the zebra and pulled it up the side of the road. The sun began to set over the Ngong Hills as I left them to enjoy their evening feast.

The next morning, two male lions were positioned near the carcass. No doubt they had chased the family away from their meal. I was concerned about the cubs, but thankfully found them all safe a few days later. It is a rare event to see a lion kill on the road with three cubs.

The Nairobi Park has much to offer. Some sightings are remembered more than others. I will always remember Mica.