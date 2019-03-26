• Tick the items as you put them in your suitcase.
I found myself in such a messy situation when I realised I had a million and one things to pack for my trip yet I didn't want to overpack
Now, we all know how hectic it can be when it comes to packing and you are not sure what to pack and what to leave behind.
Most times you get to your destination and remember you forgot something very important and you end up having to spend some coins on the item.
You want to have a great time on vacation but you don't know how to pack light.
Well, here are a few tips on how to travel light;
1. Make a packing list.
This comes in handy so that you know what exactly you should pack.
So as not to forget anything, tick the items as you put them in your suitcase.
That way you'll be sure you haven't left anything out.
2. Opt for a smaller suitcase.
The whole point is to travel light and a small suitcase is better off than a large one.
With a large suitcase, you might end up carrying unnecessary things, hence getting tired for no reason.
3. Invest in a good weighing scale.
You don't want to get to the airport and your luggage is way over the required limit.
So instead of having to pay an extra fee, why not invest in a weighing scale.
That way, you can weigh your luggage at home.
4. Don't pack all your shoes.
Remember you are carrying a smaller suitcase and shoes take up a lot of space.
If you have already figured the activities you will partake on your trip, just carry the necessary shoes.
Most people who prefer traveling light, they opt to carry at least three light shoes.
5. Tiny bag for your toiletries.
You want to be able to carry most of your toiletries, so get a tiny bag that you can throw everything in.
It saves space rather than arranging everything.
6. Tiny bottles for your shampoo, lotion and shower gel.
Carrying the big bottles will take up a lot of space.
Get tiny bottles and fill them up with the liquid necessities. With that, you can just throw them in your toiletries bag.
7. Carry a lesso instead.
Lesos or sarongs are very light and you should carry them instead of a towel, which will take up too much space. Most hotels offer towels so save yourself the hustle of carrying yours.
8. Ditch your headphones.
Headphones are big and you want to utilise the space that you have. So carry your earphones or plugs, plus they are light.
9. Download a book on your phone.
Instead of carrying a book in your bag, you can just download a book to your phone.
Or better yet, get a Kindle. You will be spoiled for choice because you have hundreds of books.
With those few tips, you have no reason to stress out when parking. Let us know if you've tried out any of the tips and you are more than welcome to add more to the list.
How do you save on space when travelling?
