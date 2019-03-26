I found myself in such a messy situation when I realised I had a million and one things to pack for my trip yet I didn't want to overpack

Now, we all know how hectic it can be when it comes to packing and you are not sure what to pack and what to leave behind.

Most times you get to your destination and remember you forgot something very important and you end up having to spend some coins on the item.

You want to have a great time on vacation but you don't know how to pack light.

Well, here are a few tips on how to travel light;

1. Make a packing list.