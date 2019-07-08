Google Analytics and why you should have it

Do you know what shoe size you wear? Do you know how many pairs of shoes you have in your closet?

I am a size five wide or six in some countries and I have 15 pairs of shoes in my closet. Why is this important? With the information, I am able to make quick decisions on what to wear and when.

Using the same principal Publishers are expected to understand their users and what interests brings them to their site. This is achieved by using third-party tools such as google analytics, Chartbeat or any other analytical tool that captures users interests and journey on your website.

One of the reliable reporting tools is Google Analytics which is free and easy to use. Google analytics was acquired by Google and launched in November 2005.

The tool is designed to ping your website by adding a java code that drops a cookie on the users' browser that records all user’s interactions on your website.

Why is this important to publishers? By understanding a users journey to your website and within your website will influence the website design and the content written for user consumption.

Google Analytics records the who, how, where and when of every user interaction within your website using metrics such as page views, sessions, time spent on the site and dimensions such as City, Language, Devices or traffic source.

What are metrics and dimensions? A metric is a quantitative measurement of user interaction on your platform while dimensions are the attributes of the data collected. For example, a Device breakdown is a dimension and a pageview is a metric.

Basic google analytics metrics and dimensions terms to understand as you analyze your report