User Review: OPPO F11 Pro - a good performer with great design

I have been using the OPPO F11 pro which was launched to the Kenyan market alongside the F11 on April 24 for a month now.

My F11 Pro is the version that has a great triple-colour gradient design, Thunder Black which blends purple and blue into classic black, akin to a meteor streaking across the night sky. This beauty gets enough compliments in a day.

Being the first upper mid-range phone that I have used, the phone has impressed me in terms of speed and performance. With a 128GB storage capacity and 6GB RAM, the phone meets my needs without the need for extended storage through SD cards.

Besides this, here are the other things I love about the F11 pro.