User Review: OPPO F11 Pro - a good performer with great design

I have been using the OPPO F11 pro which was launched to the Kenyan market alongside the F11 on April 24 for a month now.
My F11 Pro is the version that has a great triple-colour gradient design, Thunder Black which blends purple and blue into classic black, akin to a meteor streaking across the night sky. This beauty gets enough compliments in a day.
Being the first upper mid-range phone that I have used, the phone has impressed me in terms of speed and performance. With a 128GB storage capacity and 6GB RAM, the phone meets my needs without the need for extended storage through SD cards.
Besides this, here are the other things I love about the F11 pro.
Battery/Charging
F11 series comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, which is ideal for a heavy user like myself. I was able to test the battery by using it a full day without putting it on a charger. It served me for 14.5 hours from full charge to 6%.
The VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology which shortens the charging time is one of my greatest discoveries.
In less than 20 minutes, I am able to charge the phone from below 50 per cent to just above 94 per cent. This is key for me as my phone is also my office in some instances.
The phone also contains a low-power MTK P70 CPU and ram-equipped display, while it also accurately monitors app power consumption to optimize app performance.
Display
The F11 Pro has an uninterrupted full-screen display made possible by a hidden front camera module rising up when required. It is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, featuring an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9 per cent.
Camera
One of my struggles has always been about getting clear and high-resolution photos in low light. This phone sorts that out with its 48 MP image sensor and F1.79 large aperture.
Together with a 6P lens, the camera can sense more light when shooting in low light conditions, ensuring more details are captured. However, the zoom on this camera is only digital and thus may not give you great photos when you zoom.
The rising front camera is not bad also and comes with a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, the ability to capture HDR photos. However, the front camera does not have autofocus or a flash as many other phones.
Software
The F11 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie and has ColorOS 6 skin, specially designed for full-screen smartphones. The ColorOS 6 has multiple functions, including OPPO Cloud Service, Smart Assistant and Gesture Navigation.
I also love the phone's game space feature where I can go on with my games without being interrupted by notifications.
In conclusion, the F11 Pro is worth the buck though I would have preferred to get two of the custom USB cables in case I lose the only one that comes with the phone.