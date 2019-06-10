Huawei introduces the Y5 2019, a budget device in the Kenyan market

Huawei Mobile Kenya has introduced the Huawei Y5 2019 across all retail stores in the country. The launch comes in the midst of the US crackdown on Huawei. The Deputy President of Huawei mobile however reassures consumers that the ongoing crisis will not affect local operations.

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally,” said Steven Li, Deputy President Huawei Mobile.

Phone Features

Easy one-handed operation: The device comes with a premium bezel-less display design that delivers a larger screen while keeping a small enough body size to hold and handle comfortably with one hand.

Ultimate exterior design: Inspiration for the design was drawn from the crystal-like dewdrops on leaves. To place all necessary components in the reduced space of a tiny dewdrop, the front camera has been miniaturised, the earpiece made into a slim tube shape, and the ambient light sensor and proximity sensor have been merged into one. In addition, the edges of the screen have been fashioned with a rounded shape that is easier on the eye.

Outstanding cameras: Capturing the best of you; a 13MP f/1.8 rear camera ensures crystal-clear image quality, as well as incredible light sensitivity with its f/1.8 aperture (the smaller the F number, the larger the light-capturing surface of a lens). It can let in 50% more light than the previous-generation's f/2.2 aperture. More light equals substantially improved image quality in low-light environments, with significantly better focus, noise reduction, and clarity.

Faster screen unlocking: Facial recognition is supported on the device, allowing you to unlock your phone with a glance. It detects as many as 1,024 feature points on a human face, boasting utmost accuracy and speed

“We are introducing a device whose quality is far and above the industry standard within the price range. As part of our strategy we are looking into consumer needs when it comes to what they are looking for when purchasing a device. We are introducing a different style when it comes to device aesthetics. We now have a leather like cover that is unique in texture and patterns, a bold and innovative step towards enhancing its aesthetic and technological appeal,” said said Steven Li.

The device is selling the device for Ksh.11,499 and its available both online and retail stores across the country. At that price range, the Huawei Y5 2019 is a direct competitor to the recently launched Tecno Spark 3 and the Infinix HOT 7.