OPPO Ak1 entry-level phone with 4000mAh battery comes to Kenya

When one thinks of budget phones, one thinks of compromises, especially in terms of performance. The OPPO Ak1 changes all that.

After redefining the smartphone camera experience with the path-breaking OPPO F11 Pro with its rising selfie camera and stunning 48-megapixel rear camera, OPPO is now out to redefine the budget smartphone experience with its A1Ks.

The more affordable the phone, the more it is assumed that corners have been cut to bring the price down.

"The OPPO A1k will change how many think of budget smartphones as nothing about it even whispers compromise," Muthoni Wachira, OPPO Kenya, PR & Communications Manager, said in a statement.

She added; "Be it the high-quality design, the hardware or the world-class processor, there is nothing budget segment about the A1k. Except perhaps the price itself."

Boasting a 32GB ROM and a giant battery, OPPO A1k features the year’s most popular waterdrop screen, as well as a stylish metallic texture back cover.

Together with a robust 4000mAh battery, OPPO A1k leverages A.I. algorithm optimization to reduce power consumption, delivering exceptional long battery life.

With a sublime 6.1-inch LCD Waterdrop Screen plus 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 1560x720- pixel resolution, OPPO A1k’s screen design draws its inspiration from a water droplet on the verge of falling.

Thanks to relentless innovation in both technology and manufacturing, an earpiece, camera, and light sensor have all been integrated into the waterdrop at the top of the screen.