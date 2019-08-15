SOCIETY

Western Sydney University launches African partnerships

Endgame is to further the work of the Australia Africa Universities Network

In Summary

• Varsity VC meets with universities and governments in regional promotional tour

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
15 August 2019 - 05:00
Western Sydney University VC Prof Barney Glover AO, student recruitment manager Nina Puhek and student Manca Zorko
Western Sydney University VC Prof Barney Glover AO, student recruitment manager Nina Puhek and student Manca Zorko
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Western Sydney University VC Prof Barney Glover AO recently met with leading African universities on his inaugural visit to the region. The event happened at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi. 

The trip sought to strengthen existing research relationships, establish key deals and further the work of the Australia Africa Universities Network.

 
 

Glover's regional tour incorporates meetings with universities and governments to highlight Western’s world-leading work in public health, diabetes and food security, among other opportunities. 

Australian High Commissioner Alison Charters, Australian Education Consultancy's Georgina Sobayeni and Grace Gathoni
Australian High Commissioner Alison Charters, Australian Education Consultancy's Georgina Sobayeni and Grace Gathoni
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Career counsellor Lernard Mwendwa and Australia Trade and Investment Commission business development manager Juliet Kanyi
Career counsellor Lernard Mwendwa and Australia Trade and Investment Commission business development manager Juliet Kanyi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Western Sydney University Prof Athula Ginige and human nutritionist Dr Angela Andago
Western Sydney University Prof Athula Ginige and human nutritionist Dr Angela Andago
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Goajo agent Joshua Irungu and KU deputy VC Prof John Okumu
Goajo agent Joshua Irungu and KU deputy VC Prof John Okumu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
United Telkom operations manager Grian Ngumba, banker Andrew Katamu and Tabaki Freight Services MD Reuben Ndegwa
United Telkom operations manager Grian Ngumba, banker Andrew Katamu and Tabaki Freight Services MD Reuben Ndegwa
Image: Douglas Okiddy
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
15 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Why I married wife half my age - Pastor Ng’ang’a
    23h ago Word Is

  2. Mo Sound faces bankruptcy over Sh337,000 debt
    12h ago Word Is

  3. Immaturity cost my marriage with Betty Bayo - Kanyari
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Show ‘no longer’ about Churchill
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Dan sonko pay tributes to wife
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos