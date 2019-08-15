Western Sydney University launches African partnerships

Western Sydney University VC Prof Barney Glover AO recently met with leading African universities on his inaugural visit to the region. The event happened at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi.

The trip sought to strengthen existing research relationships, establish key deals and further the work of the Australia Africa Universities Network.

Glover's regional tour incorporates meetings with universities and governments to highlight Western’s world-leading work in public health, diabetes and food security, among other opportunities.