Society: Alfa Romeo Owners Club Launch Regulations

by MOSES MWANGI
13 August 2019 - 07:48

Auto Expo is an informal country style showcase for Kenya’s motor industry organized by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The event caters for vehicle franchise holders, agents for accessories, motor vehicle spares, fuels, lubricants, tyres and wheels.

The allocation of space at the Auto Expo started at the Panafric Hotel on June 19th. Auto Expo will be held in conjunction with the CBA Concours d’Elegance and this year’s edition is scheduled for September 29th at the Nairobi Racecourse.

The event was graced by Concours D'Elegance event director Bob Dewar and Alfa Romeo Owners club chairman Peter Wanday.

Alfa Romeo Owners Club chairman Peter Wanday and Battery World's Stancy Katiwa
Alfa Romeo Owners Club chairman Peter Wanday and Battery World's Stancy Katiwa
Image: Moses Mwangi
Concours d'Elegance event director Bob Dewar, Autoseal's Emmanuel Asiago and Alfa Romeo Owners Club chairman Peter Wanday.
Concours d’Elegance event director Bob Dewar, Autoseal's Emmanuel Asiago and Alfa Romeo Owners Club chairman Peter Wanday.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Pipeman Manufacturers Kaur Chana and Commercial Bank of Africa head of marketing Chris Pasha
Pipeman Manufacturers Kaur Chana and Commercial Bank of Africa head of marketing Chris Pasha
Image: Moses Mwangi
Bob Dewar Publicity's Samantha Machayo and CBA Markting's Belinda Otieno
Bob Dewar Publicity's Samantha Machayo and CBA Markting's Belinda Otieno
Image: Moses Mwangi
Bora Auto Care Ltd sales and marketing Beth Kinyanjui and Radbone Clark marketing-in-charge Catherine Omondi
Bora Auto Care Ltd sales and marketing Beth Kinyanjui and Radbone Clark marketing-in-charge Catherine Omondi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Chloride Exide's Cynthia Nadeke, Stancy Katiwa, Dennis Manyeki and Agnes Kabuya
Chloride Exide's Cynthia Nadeke, Stancy Katiwa, Dennis Manyeki and Agnes Kabuya
Image: Moses Mwangi
