Society: Alfa Romeo Owners Club Launch Regulations

Auto Expo is an informal country style showcase for Kenya’s motor industry organized by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The event caters for vehicle franchise holders, agents for accessories, motor vehicle spares, fuels, lubricants, tyres and wheels.

The allocation of space at the Auto Expo started at the Panafric Hotel on June 19th. Auto Expo will be held in conjunction with the CBA Concours d’Elegance and this year’s edition is scheduled for September 29th at the Nairobi Racecourse.

The event was graced by Concours D'Elegance event director Bob Dewar and Alfa Romeo Owners club chairman Peter Wanday.