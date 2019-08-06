Close

UAP Old Mutual launches wellness programme

It aims to help users keep track of their health on the go

• Plan revolves around knowing your health, improving your health and getting rewarded

The UAP Old Mutual Group recently launched a wellness programme geared towards making the lifestyle of an individual better and healthier.

The programme, unveiled on July 25, is centred around three key pillars: knowing your health, improving your health and getting rewarded.

Insurance business MD David Kuria said, "Well-being and feedback is paramount to us. That is why we came up with this solution that will help users keep track of their health on the go.”

 

The event happened at the Raddison Blu Hotel, Nairobi. 

