How East FM Star Awards went down

The event was full of glitz and glamour

• East FM team set its mark on being Kenya's premier Asian mix

by WILFRED NYANGARESI
06 August 2019 - 00:00
Satish, Nilu Abji and Hardk Modi
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

East FM Kenya hosted their very first East FM Star Awards on Saturday at Diamond Plaza II Parklands Nairobi, in an event full of glitz and glamour.

The presenters took the event to an extraordinary level of entertainment, on a night that appreciated, awarded and applauded audience and nominees.

 
 

The night was even more enjoyable with a top Indian singer, Taz Stereo Nation, and Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo. Yet again, East FM team set its mark on being Kenya's premier Asian mix.

Models in a group photo
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
An artiste performs an Indian dance
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
East FM vice chairman Piyush Shah (C) and Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quacoo
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Shenu Hooda fashion show with star performer Taz Stereo Nation
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
East FM team
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
East FM Star winners 2019
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
