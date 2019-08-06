How East FM Star Awards went down

East FM Kenya hosted their very first East FM Star Awards on Saturday at Diamond Plaza II Parklands Nairobi, in an event full of glitz and glamour.

The presenters took the event to an extraordinary level of entertainment, on a night that appreciated, awarded and applauded audience and nominees.

The night was even more enjoyable with a top Indian singer, Taz Stereo Nation, and Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo. Yet again, East FM team set its mark on being Kenya's premier Asian mix.