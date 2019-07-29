Close

Nairobians crack their ribs at Laugh Festival

• This was the third instalment of Laugh Festival.

by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Society
29 July 2019 - 00:00
F.B.I dancers.
F.B.I dancers.
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

A mammoth crowd turned up at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre for the third instalment of Laugh Festival.

And they laughed their hearts out.

The show was hosted by the King of Kenyan comedy Daniel Ndambuki, aka Churchill. Comedians included Uganda’s Agnes Akite, Patrick Salvado and Teacher Mpamire; Rwanda’s Arthur Nkusi; Tanzania’s Coy Mzungu; and Kenya’s Eric Omondi, Sleepy David and MC Jessy.

Churchill
Churchill
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Rwanda comedian Arthur Nkusi
Rwanda comedian Arthur Nkusi
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Burundi dancers.
Burundi dancers.
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Jamaican reggae singer Da'Ville.
Jamaican reggae singer Da'Ville.
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Kenya's MCA Trickky
Kenya's MCA Trickky
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Nico
Nico
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Njambi McGrath and MC Jessy.
Njambi McGrath and MC Jessy.
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Prof Hammo
Prof Hammo
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Kenya's Pasha
Kenya's Pasha
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Reggae artist Duane Stephenson.
Reggae artist Duane Stephenson.
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Rib Crackers
Rib Crackers
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Kenya's Sleepy David
Kenya's Sleepy David
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Tanzania comedian Coy Mzungu
Tanzania comedian Coy Mzungu
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Teacher Wanjiku
Teacher Wanjiku
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
UK comedian Njambi McGrath
UK comedian Njambi McGrath
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Uganda comedian Agnes Akite
Uganda comedian Agnes Akite
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Uganda comedian Salvado
Uganda comedian Salvado
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Uganda comedian Salvado
Uganda comedian Salvado
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Uganda's comedian Teacher Mpamire
Uganda's comedian Teacher Mpamire
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
