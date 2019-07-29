Nairobians crack their ribs at Laugh Festival

A mammoth crowd turned up at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre for the third instalment of Laugh Festival.

And they laughed their hearts out.

The show was hosted by the King of Kenyan comedy Daniel Ndambuki, aka Churchill. Comedians included Uganda’s Agnes Akite, Patrick Salvado and Teacher Mpamire; Rwanda’s Arthur Nkusi; Tanzania’s Coy Mzungu; and Kenya’s Eric Omondi, Sleepy David and MC Jessy.