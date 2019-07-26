Safaricom launches e-learning platform

In Summary
• Blaze Link is an aggregator of e-learning resources offering online courses
Blaze by Safaricom last Thursday launched Blaze Link, an aggregator of e-learning resources, at the Technical University of Kenya.
The platform helps people upgrade their skills through online courses targeting young adults under the age of 26.
Present were IBM GM Nicholas Nesbitt, Brighter Monday CEO Emmanuel Mutuma, Safaricom PLC consumer segment marketing head Fawzia Ali and Google country head Charles Muritu.
