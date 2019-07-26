Close

Safaricom launches e-learning platform

• Blaze Link is an aggregator of e-learning resources offering online courses 

by MOSES MWANGI
26 July 2019 - 00:00
IBM Eastern Africa GM Nicholas Nesbitt and Google country head Charles Muritu
Image: Moses Mwangi

Blaze by Safaricom last Thursday launched Blaze Link, an aggregator of e-learning resources, at the Technical University of Kenya.

The platform helps people upgrade their skills through online courses targeting young adults under the age of 26.

Present were IBM GM Nicholas Nesbitt, Brighter Monday CEO Emmanuel Mutuma, Safaricom PLC consumer segment marketing head Fawzia Ali and Google country head Charles Muritu.

Brighter Monday CEO Emmanuel Mutuma and Safaricom PLC consumer segement marketing head Fawzia Ali
Image: Moses Mwangi
Blaze mentors Wendy Farms CEO Caleb Karuga and fashion designer Fundi Frank
Image: Moses Mwangi
Blaze dancers stage a skit
Image: Moses Mwangi
Blaze mentor Decimal Records CEO Eric Musyoka, pro gamer Brian Diang'a and EQ Coach Mucha Mlingo
Image: Moses Mwangi
TUK president Paul Karanja
Image: Moses Mwangi
Naiboi, his manager Rodrick Robert and Jayranking
Image: Moses Mwangi
