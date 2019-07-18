An evening with Graca Machel

Peace mediator and former South African president Nelson Mandela's wife Graca Machel was the chief guest at an evening dinner at the Capital Club last Thursday.

Through her foundation, Graca Machel Trust, she was hosted by New Faces New Voices Kenya, a women's foundation empowerment programme that supports African women in business through an initiative called #SheEconomy.

There was also a panel addressed by women in business, among them NFNV chairperson Andia Chakava and Eisenhower Fellowship Award Winner (2016) Nuru Mugambi.