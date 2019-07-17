Close

Nai'fest promotes 'Africanality' in brands

New age of global competitiveness requires originality of art and culture

• Festival provides space for cultural originality by art creators in Africa 

by EZEKIEL AMINGA
17 July 2019 - 00:00
Anto Neo Soul performs
Anto Neo Soul performs
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

Nai'fest 2019 went down at K1 Klub House last Friday, with Sage, Anto NeoSoul and Sarabi headlining the performances.

The event sought to provide spaces for cultural originality and creative experiences by creators of art in Kenya, Africa and beyond. 

In the new age of global competitiveness, originality of art and culture is an irreducible minimum in value and demand creation.

Nai'fest engages, collaborates and stands with the like-minded to develop "a force that will make waves" universally.

Performing Arts Abroad's Sandra Anthony, Tao and Alvin
Performing Arts Abroad's Sandra Anthony, Tao and Alvin
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Anthony Mwangi and percussionist Tonny
Anthony Mwangi and percussionist Tonny
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Sage performs
Sage performs
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Sarabi guitarist
Sarabi guitarist
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Sarabi performs
Sarabi performs
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
