Nai'fest promotes 'Africanality' in brands

Nai'fest 2019 went down at K1 Klub House last Friday, with Sage, Anto NeoSoul and Sarabi headlining the performances.

The event sought to provide spaces for cultural originality and creative experiences by creators of art in Kenya, Africa and beyond.

In the new age of global competitiveness, originality of art and culture is an irreducible minimum in value and demand creation.

Nai'fest engages, collaborates and stands with the like-minded to develop "a force that will make waves" universally.