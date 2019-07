The 5th edition of Esiankiki Night was held at the Carnivore Simba Saloon last weekend.

The event, a product of Esiankiki Foundation, was formed to provide mentorship programme and empower young Maasai girls in Narok and Kajiado counties.

Guests included Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku and his family and Narok Governor Samuel Tunai's wife Sarah Tunai.