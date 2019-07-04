Liaison Group unveils new and improved look

Liaison Group has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect the company's evolution into a non-banking financial services organisation. The ceremony was marked with pomp and glamour at their offices on May 24.

Founded in 1981, the firm now boasts a masterclass architecture that features four main business units: Risk and Insurance, Healthcare, Pensions and Investment Advisory.

The rebranding includes a complete redesign of the company's logo, website, graphics and templates. The new brand assets will include a clearer blue and white logo, along with visual elements that utilise simple yet bold graphics to convey complex solutions in relatable ways.