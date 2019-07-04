Close

Liaison Group unveils new and improved look

Ceremony was marked with pomp and glamour at their offices on May 24

• The rebranding includes a complete redesign of the company's logo, website, graphics and templates.

• Founded in 1981, the firm now boasts a masterclass architecture that features four main business units: Risk and Insurance, Healthcare, Pensions and Investment Advisory.

by MOSES MWANGI
04 July 2019 - 00:00
Group managing director Liaison Group Tom Mulwa and chairman . Wachira Mahihu unveil the new brand identity
Group managing director Liaison Group Tom Mulwa and chairman . Wachira Mahihu unveil the new brand identity
Image: Moses Mwangi

Liaison Group has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect the company's evolution into a non-banking financial services organisation. The ceremony was marked with pomp and glamour at their offices on May 24.

Founded in 1981, the firm now boasts a masterclass architecture that features four main business units: Risk and Insurance, Healthcare, Pensions and Investment Advisory.

The rebranding includes a complete redesign of the company's logo, website, graphics and templates. The new brand assets will include a clearer blue and white logo, along with visual elements that utilise simple yet bold graphics to convey complex solutions in relatable ways.

Liaison Group staff showcase the new logo
Liaison Group staff showcase the new logo
Image: Moses Mwangi
Liaison Group claims manager Rolex Ogutu and senior consultant branding Frida Sigilai
Liaison Group claims manager Rolex Ogutu and senior consultant branding Frida Sigilai
Image: Moses Mwangi
Group head of HR John Irungu and senior consultant healthcare Sylvia Kanyoro
Group head of HR John Irungu and senior consultant healthcare Sylvia Kanyoro
Image: Moses Mwangi
Liason Group staff Doreen Shali, Sharon Chebon, Barbra Wairimu and Diana Achieng
Liason Group staff Doreen Shali, Sharon Chebon, Barbra Wairimu and Diana Achieng
Image: Moses Mwangi
