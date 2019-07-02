Pomp and colour at World Refugee Day

RefuPoet is a collaboration between Kenyan and refugee artistes on one stage. The event is held annually on June 20 to enable telling of refugee stories of trial and triumph in the form of poetry, music and dance.

This, in turn, provides the basis on which Amnesty International runs the ‘I welcome’ campaign' and also pushes for refugee integration.

UNHCR community manager Jackson Karugu was among the chief guests in the 2019 event, held at the Alliance Française, Nairobi.