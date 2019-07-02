Close

Pomp and colour at World Refugee Day

Event was held at the Alliance Française, Nairobi, on June 20

by Wilfred Nyangaresi
02 July 2019 - 06:00
Ice-Tonic Taiyana perform in The Mbogi connection crew
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

RefuPoet is a collaboration between Kenyan and refugee artistes on one stage. The event is held annually on June 20 to enable telling of refugee stories of trial and triumph in the form of poetry, music and dance. 

This, in turn, provides the basis on which Amnesty International runs the ‘I welcome’ campaign' and also pushes for refugee integration.

UNHCR community manager Jackson Karugu was among the chief guests in the 2019 event, held at the Alliance Française, Nairobi.

Dandora Hip Hop City crew, comprising programme manager Charles Lukania, rhymes school head Aduda and security head Abdul Latif.
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Guests go through some artwork done by refugees out of waste nylons and plastics
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Maya Aluel and Istarlin Abdi from Kakuma refugee camp
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
MC Papa Edi and Congolese dancer Rey Bulambo from Kakuma refugee camp
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
