French varsities alumni launch platform

The French Embassy, together with Campus France Kenya, last Tuesday launched the France Alumni Kenya platform at Amb Aline Kuster-Menager's residence in Nairobi.

The France Alumni is a network geared towards international students of the French higher education system. It gathers more than 200,000 students who studied in France.

Its aim is to form social and professional ties with people who share the same interest for French culture and to promote chances to meet others for professional purposes.