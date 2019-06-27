Close

French varsities alumni launch platform

Network gathers international students of the French higher education system

• Forum includes more than 200,000 students who studied in France

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
France Alumni Kenya cake
Image: Douglas Okiddy

The French Embassy, together with Campus France Kenya, last Tuesday launched the France Alumni Kenya platform at Amb Aline Kuster-Menager's residence in Nairobi.

The France Alumni is a network geared towards international students of the French higher education system. It gathers more than 200,000 students who studied in France.

Its aim is to form social and professional ties with people who share the same interest for French culture and to promote chances to meet others for professional purposes.

French Amb Aline Kuster-Menager
Image: Douglas Okiddy
TVET PS Kevit Desai
Image: Douglas Okiddy
French Embassy cultural head Cyril Gerardon, Alliance Francaise counterpart Harsita Waters and French higher education attaché Rosine Nzietchueng
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Nairobi Hospice chair Sobbie Mulind and UoN VC Prof Peter Mbithi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Alliance Française's Merine Martin with French Chamber of Commerce member Salome Ndungu and executive director Justine de Guerre
Image: Douglas Okiddy
