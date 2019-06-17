Ngugi wa Thiong'o launches new essay book

Celebrated author, playwright and critic Ngugi wa Thiong'o launched his new essay book Ngugi: Reflections on his Life and Writing at the United States International University's auditorium on June 13.

The book edited by Simon Gikandi and Ndirangu Wachanga reflects on Ngugi’s writing, activism and theoretical positions. It contains some short essays and poems by Ngugi, the most riveting of which is a tribute in Kiswahili to the Kenyan Marxist critic Grant Kamenju.

The author was accompanied by his wife Njeeri wa Ngugi. The launch was graced by USIU vice chancellor Tiyambe Zeleza and other eminent scholars.