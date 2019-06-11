Close

SOCIETY

Italian Embassy marks National Day

The day commemorates the institutional referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946

by MOSES MWANGI
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Image: Moses Mwangi

Italian Ambassador Alberto Pieri and his wife Emilce Pieri recently hosted dignitaries, leaders, businessmen and Italian residents in Kenya to a grand lunch reception to mark the country's national day at their residence.

The day commemorates the institutional referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946, in which the Italian people were called to the polls to decide on the form of government, following the Second World War and the fall of Fascism.

The chief guest was Foreign Affairs Middle East representative Jacqueline Yonga.

Image: Mwangi Moses
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
