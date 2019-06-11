'African Twilight' tours Germany, US

The world tour of 'African Twilight' continues after the phenomenal Nairobi launch of the double-volume book by Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher at African Heritage House on March 3, attended by 600.

It was exhibited from May 29 to June 1 at the African Festival in Würzburg, Germany, the site of the oldest festival for African music and culture in Europe for the last 31 years. Over 7,000 African musicians and artists from 76 African countries performed during the festival, where Bavarian traditions meet African culture. The exhibition included life-size and larger photographs from across the African continent.

Meanwhile, 'African Twilight, The Movie' premiered in Los Angeles, where Alan Donovan showed the movie by Nairobi filmmaker Erique Manjai to a group of more than 100, sponsored by the Bead Society of Los Angeles. This followed the London premiere of the movie at Tribal Gatherings Gallery on June 24. The movie will move on to Brazil before showings in Florida, Washington DC and New York City.