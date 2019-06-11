Close

SOCIETY

'African Twilight' tours Germany, US

Artwork from the book was exhibited in Würzburg, while a movie based on it was screened in Los Angeles

In Summary

• Double-volume book by Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher is on a world tour after premiering in Nairobi.  

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Society
11 June 2019 - 00:00
African Twilight
African Twilight

The world tour of 'African Twilight' continues after the phenomenal Nairobi launch of the double-volume book by Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher at African Heritage House on March 3, attended by 600.

It was exhibited from May 29 to June 1 at the African Festival in Würzburg, Germany, the site of the oldest festival for African music and culture in Europe for the last 31 years. Over 7,000 African musicians and artists from 76 African countries performed during the festival, where Bavarian traditions meet African culture. The exhibition included life-size and larger photographs from across the African continent.  

Meanwhile, 'African Twilight, The Movie' premiered in Los Angeles, where Alan Donovan showed the movie by Nairobi filmmaker Erique Manjai to a group of more than 100, sponsored by the Bead Society of Los Angeles.  This followed the London premiere of the movie at Tribal Gatherings Gallery on June 24.  The movie will move on to Brazil before showings in Florida, Washington DC and New York City.

The case the book comes in and a glimpse of the inside pages
The case the book comes in and a glimpse of the inside pages
Image: COURTESY
Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher in Wurzburg, Germany
Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher in Wurzburg, Germany
Image: COURTESY
Art lovers view exhibitions at the African Festival in Wurzburg
Art lovers view exhibitions at the African Festival in Wurzburg
Image: COURTESY
Angela and Carol display some of their photos
Angela and Carol display some of their photos
Image: COURTESY
'World on a String' author Diana Freidberg, member of California Bead Society, Wamuhu Waweru from Nairobi with a friend, and African Heritage cofounder Alan Donovan in Los Angeles.
'World on a String' author Diana Freidberg, member of California Bead Society, Wamuhu Waweru from Nairobi with a friend, and African Heritage cofounder Alan Donovan in Los Angeles.
Image: JOEL LIPTON
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Society
11 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  2. Why Janet Mbugua has shunned social media
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Wilbroda blames exit on confl ict of interest
    4mo ago Word Is

  4. Stop judging new song as political, says Ben Githae
    5h ago Word Is

  5. Bahati thinks we became useless after EMB — Seed
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos