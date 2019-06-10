Close

SOCIETY

Tomorrow Leaders' Festival takes over Kasarani

It went down at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday

In Summary

• Event organised by Morgan Heritage raised funds for youth leadership programmes

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
10 June 2019 - 00:00
Jemere Morgan and his father Gramps Morgan
Jemere Morgan and his father Gramps Morgan
Image: Moses Mwangi

The much-anticipated Tomorrow Leaders' Festival by Jamaican Grammy Award-winning reggae family Morgan Heritage went down at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

The concert boasted of a huge line-up of local and international artistes, including Alaine, J Boog, Jemere Morgan, African acts Stone Bwoy and Jose Chameleon, and local acts Wyre the Lovechild, Naiboi and Shiko Femi One.

The aim of the event was to raise funds and awareness for youth leadership development programmes in Africa and Jamaica.

Peter Morgan of Morgan Heritage
Peter Morgan of Morgan Heritage
Image: Moses Mwangi
Alaine
Alaine
Image: Moses Mwangi
J Boog
J Boog
Image: Moses Mwangi
Stone Bwoy
Stone Bwoy
Image: Moses Mwangi
Jose Chameleon
Jose Chameleon
Image: Moses Mwangi
Wyre
Wyre
Image: Moses Mwangi
Naiboi
Naiboi
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
10 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. ‘Devil’s breath’ used to hypnotise, rob victims
    1d ago Lifestyle

  2. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  3. OPPO entry-level phone with 4000mAh battery comes to Kenya
    23h ago Technology

  4. Wilbroda blames exit on confl ict of interest
    4mo ago Word Is

  5. ‘Grown-up’ Willy Paul not judged for raunchy dance
    2d ago Word Is

Latest Videos