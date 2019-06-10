Tomorrow Leaders' Festival takes over Kasarani

The much-anticipated Tomorrow Leaders' Festival by Jamaican Grammy Award-winning reggae family Morgan Heritage went down at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

The concert boasted of a huge line-up of local and international artistes, including Alaine, J Boog, Jemere Morgan, African acts Stone Bwoy and Jose Chameleon, and local acts Wyre the Lovechild, Naiboi and Shiko Femi One.

The aim of the event was to raise funds and awareness for youth leadership development programmes in Africa and Jamaica.