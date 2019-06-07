Close

SOCIETY

Country Edition serenades Naivasha

In Summary

• This year’s first edition was hosted at the shores of the lake.

• The festival, whose lead is Jeff Koinange, treated fans to an all-night rendition of the best of country music.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
07 June 2019 - 00:00
Country musician Sir Elvis
Country musician Sir Elvis
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

Country music enthusiasts thronged Lake Naivasha resort during Madaraka Day for a family fun country music festival whose following is growing.

The festival, whose lead is Jeff Koinange, treated fans to an all-night rendition of the best of country music.

Jeff proved to be up to the task, shrugging off jet lag from a trip to the US to interview Miguna Miguna.

“We landed a few hours ago, and we drove all the way here. We love our fans and we always look forward to this event,” said one of his team members, who had accompanied Jeff to the US.

Performances at the festival were led by Prof Hammo, who oozed with various rib crackers, and Kidum.

Audience enjoys the music
Audience enjoys the music
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Prof Hamo entertains the crowd
Prof Hamo entertains the crowd
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Kidum (L) performs
Kidum (L) performs
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Jeff Koinage
Jeff Koinage
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
07 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nyce Wanjeri 'not in sex tape'
    1d ago Word Is

  2. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  3. Yvonne Okwara explains why she doesn't post her hubby
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Munyeki not target of my songs — Joyce Wa Mama
    18h ago Word Is

  5. Chiki is planning our wedding, says Sauti Sol's Bien
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos