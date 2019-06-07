Country Edition serenades Naivasha

Country music enthusiasts thronged Lake Naivasha resort during Madaraka Day for a family fun country music festival whose following is growing.

The festival, whose lead is Jeff Koinange, treated fans to an all-night rendition of the best of country music.

Jeff proved to be up to the task, shrugging off jet lag from a trip to the US to interview Miguna Miguna.

“We landed a few hours ago, and we drove all the way here. We love our fans and we always look forward to this event,” said one of his team members, who had accompanied Jeff to the US.

Performances at the festival were led by Prof Hammo, who oozed with various rib crackers, and Kidum.