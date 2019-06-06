Close

Hilton marks 100 years with tree planting

• Hilton Nairobi – its flagship hotel in the country has been an icon in the city center for many decades.

• The centennial was used to improve the city’s central park.

Nairobi Environment deputy director Christopher Njane, Hilton GM John Mcree and Environmental Journalism Society of Kenya chairman Timothy Nyadusi
Hilton marked 100 years of global operations on May 31. Founded by Conrad Hilton in Cisco Texas a century ago in 1919, Hilton began operations in Nairobi on December 17, 1969, operating a chain of hotels that included the famous Salt Lick Safari Lodge and the Taita Hills Lodge.

Hilton commemorated its special centennial anniversary in Nairobi by working to improve the city’s central park. It began by planting 100 trees to rehabilitate the park.

Hilton staff
Hiton's Dorcas Okoth, Sumsung Nzioka, Sharon Misoi and Purity Chepkemboi
Hilton Hotel engineer David Munuve
Hiton's Victor Odhiambo and Sheila Kimata plant a tree
Hilton's Sheila Kimata and Victor Odhiambo plant a tree
