Hilton marked 100 years of global operations on May 31. Founded by Conrad Hilton in Cisco Texas a century ago in 1919, Hilton began operations in Nairobi on December 17, 1969, operating a chain of hotels that included the famous Salt Lick Safari Lodge and the Taita Hills Lodge.

Hilton Nairobi – its flagship hotel in the country has been an icon in the city center for many decades.

Hilton commemorated its special centennial anniversary in Nairobi by working to improve the city’s central park. It began by planting 100 trees to rehabilitate the park.