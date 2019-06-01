German film 'In the Fade' screens in Nairobi

In a celebration to mark the European Film Festival worldwide, the German Embassy hosted moviegoers to a pre-film reception and screening of the German movie In the Fade at the Diamond Plaza IMAX on May 24.

In the Fade is a drama written and directed by renowned German director Fatih Akin. It stars Diane Kruger as Katja. The movie follows Katja's struggles as she endures the trial against two suspects—a young couple from the neo-Nazi scene who murdered her family.

Her quest for justice pushes her to the edge as she eventually takes her own life and the suspects' through a suicide bomb.

In attendance at the pre-screening were German Ambassador Annett Günther, German movie producer Andrew Bird and Blue Sky Films CEO Jim Shamoon.