KenGen hosts Pink Energy forum

The inaugural conference for women in energy was held at the Movenpick Hotel last Thursday. The event, one of its kind, was aimed at encouraging women to venture into the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and design.

Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said there is need for women to take part in and influence the designs and innovations that will shape the future of Kenya.

Others who graced the occasion were Col Joyce Sitieni and KenGen chief executive officer Rebecca Miano, among others.