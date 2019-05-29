WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

KenGen hosts Pink Energy forum

In Summary

• Inaugural conference for women in energy was held at the Movenpick Hotel last Thursday.

KenGen chief executive Rebecca Miano and Public Service and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia.
KenGen chief executive Rebecca Miano and Public Service and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia.
Image: Enos Teche

The inaugural conference for women in energy was held at the Movenpick Hotel last Thursday. The event, one of its kind, was aimed at encouraging women to venture into the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and design.

Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said there is need for women to take part in and influence the designs and innovations that will shape the future of Kenya.

Others who graced the occasion were Col Joyce Sitieni and KenGen chief executive officer Rebecca Miano, among others.

Buula the Saxophonist
Buula the Saxophonist
Image: Enos Teche
Women from various fields at the Pink Energy forum.
Women from various fields at the Pink Energy forum.
Image: Enos Teche
Accountant Dorcas Kombo and Col Joyce Sitieni.
Accountant Dorcas Kombo and Col Joyce Sitieni.
Image: Enos Teche
Media personality Amina Raba with Geochemist Melissa Nkapiani
Pink Fair Media personality Amina Raba with Geochemist Melissa Nkapiani
Image: Enos Teche
Leadership coach Mary Mukindia and National Oil chief executive officer Jane Mwangi.
Leadership coach Mary Mukindia and National Oil chief executive officer Jane Mwangi.
Image: Enos Teche
Human Resource officer Dorcas Musembi and insurance officer Ruth Ndung'u.
Human Resource officer Dorcas Musembi and insurance officer Ruth Ndung'u.
Image: Enos Teche
Kenya Power Kajiado county operation maintenance officer Natasha Oloishiro
Kenya Power Kajiado county operation maintenance officer Natasha Oloishiro
Image: Enos Teche
by Enos Teche
Society
29 May 2019 - 00:00

