Kingi leads Iftar fundraiser for education

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi on Saturday joined the Muslim community in marking the 22nd annual Iftar dinner and fundraising. This was in aid of the Malindi Education and Development Foundation (MEDA-F) at Sai Eden Roc Hotel in Malindi. He helped to raise Sh4.2 million.

He urged the faithful to pray for politicians to keep off politics and focus on development during this holy month of Ramadhan.

Hundreds of Muslims and non-Muslim faithful attended the dinner and fundraising meant to help empower the vulnerable in education, life skills and health matters.

Present were his brother Magarini MP Michael Kingi, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce Kilifi chairman Majid Swaleh and top Muslim scholar Prof Naji Said.