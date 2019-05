Qatar Embassy hosts Iftar dinner

Qatari Ambassador Jabr Bin Ali Al-Dosari led dignitaries, government officials, businessmen to an Iftar dinner at the Villa Rosa Kempinski last Friday.

Iftar (or Fatoor) is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer.

Present were National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, Sports CAS Noor Hassan Noor, his Environment counterpart Mohammed Elmi, Garissa Governor Ali Korane and Red Cross secretary general Abbas Gullet.