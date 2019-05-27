SOCIETY

Iftar raises Sh15m for refugee education

Kenya hosts more than 450,000 refugees, 77 per cent of whom are women and children.

In Summary

• UNHCR and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims raised the money on Friday

UNHCR representative Fathia Abdalla welcomes Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan Abdi as her colleague Needa Raouf looks on
UNHCR representative Fathia Abdalla welcomes Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan Abdi as her colleague Needa Raouf looks on
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

At least Sh15 million has been raised to support refugee education. UNHCR and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims raised the money on Friday at their fundraising Iftar dinner.

UNHCR Kenya representative Fathiaa Abdalla said, "I was inspired by the refugee youth speakers at the dinner and was incredibly encouraged to see a diverse group of change-makers gather together for one evening to support the plight of people forced to flee by investing in their education.”

Kenya hosts more than 450,000 refugees, 77 per cent of whom are women and children. Most refugee children living in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps only have access to primary education.

Kenya Red Cross secretary general Abbass Gullet, Supkem chair Yusuf Nzibo, Garissa Governor Ali Bunow and UNHCR special envoy Mohamed Affey
Kenya Red Cross secretary general Abbass Gullet, Supkem chair Yusuf Nzibo, Garissa Governor Ali Bunow and UNHCR special envoy Mohamed Affey
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
UNHCR deputy representative Walpurga Englbrecht with staffers Bornwell Kantande and Halimo Obsiye
UNHCR deputy representative Walpurga Englbrecht with staffers Bornwell Kantande and Halimo Obsiye
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Nancy Aburi from UNHCR special envoy's office pose and Josiane Uwineza of UNHCR Kenya
Nancy Aburi from UNHCR special envoy's office pose and Josiane Uwineza of UNHCR Kenya
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Amb Mohammed Mahat with Nzibo, Bunow and Affey
Amb Mohammed Mahat with Nzibo, Bunow and Affey
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
27 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Eric Omondi plans for Sh80m wedding
    5d ago Word Is

  2. Akothee pays Sh2.2m fees for daughter
    2d ago Word Is

  3. Janet Mbugua calls on MPs to amend menstrual health plan
    17h ago Society

  4. Wilbroda blames exit on confl ict of interest
    3mo ago Word Is

  5. Yvonne Okwara explains why she doesn't post her hubby
    2mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos