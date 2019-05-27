Iftar raises Sh15m for refugee education

At least Sh15 million has been raised to support refugee education. UNHCR and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims raised the money on Friday at their fundraising Iftar dinner.

UNHCR Kenya representative Fathiaa Abdalla said, "I was inspired by the refugee youth speakers at the dinner and was incredibly encouraged to see a diverse group of change-makers gather together for one evening to support the plight of people forced to flee by investing in their education.”

Kenya hosts more than 450,000 refugees, 77 per cent of whom are women and children. Most refugee children living in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps only have access to primary education.