Sankara joins Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, welcomed Sankara Nairobi to its diverse and distinguished portfolio of over 171 hotels around the world.

The May 2 event marking the debut for the brand in Kenya. Present were Tourism CS Najib Balala, US Ambassador Kyle McCarter and his wife Victoria.

Set in the heart of Westlands, Sankara Nairobi lies in the epicentre of the city’s commercial, retail and entertainment quarter. It boasts quintessential Kenyan charm and hospitality, contemporary interiors and carefully curated modern African art throughout the hotel.