Sankara joins Autograph Collection Hotels

ACH is Marriott International’s distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels

• It was added to the dynamic portfolio on May 2.

Sankara Nairobi chairman Mukesh Shah
Sankara Nairobi chairman Mukesh Shah
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, welcomed Sankara Nairobi to its diverse and distinguished portfolio of over 171 hotels around the world.

The May 2 event marking the debut for the brand in Kenya. Present were Tourism CS Najib Balala, US Ambassador Kyle McCarter and his wife Victoria. 

Set in the heart of Westlands, Sankara Nairobi lies in the epicentre of the city’s commercial, retail and entertainment quarter. It boasts quintessential Kenyan charm and hospitality, contemporary interiors and carefully curated modern African art throughout the hotel.

Tourism CS Najib Balala and Grenadier director Rohan Patel
Tourism CS Najib Balala and Grenadier director Rohan Patel
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Victoria McCarter and her husband US Ambassador Kyle McCarter
Victoria McCarter and her husband US Ambassador Kyle McCarter
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Bechtel Africa regional president James Dutton and wife with Four Points by Sheraton GM Amit Sharma
Bechtel Africa regional president James Dutton and wife with Four Points by Sheraton GM Amit Sharma
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Titans D'Afrique executive partner Gilbert Saggia, Eng John Waweru and Industrial Promotion Service head of infrastructure Dr Kevin Kariuki
Titans D'Afrique executive partner Gilbert Saggia, Eng John Waweru and Industrial Promotion Service head of infrastructure Dr Kevin Kariuki
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Sanlam group CEO Patrick Tumbo and City Clock group CEO Tillamann Proske
Sanlam group CEO Patrick Tumbo and City Clock group CEO Tillamann Proske
Image: Douglas Okiddy
FAPCL Group group CEO Martin Dias and Fidelity Law Firm lawyer Conan Sun
FAPCL Group group CEO Martin Dias and Fidelity Law Firm lawyer Conan Sun
Image: Douglas Okiddy
24 May 2019 - 00:00

