Kwal toasts to 50 years of success

Present were stakeholders from government and industry

In Summary

• Agency is a leading manufacturer, importer and distributor of wine, spirits, ciders and natural juices.

Kwal MD Lina Githuka makes a toast with Trade CS Peter Munya
Kwal MD Lina Githuka makes a toast with Trade CS Peter Munya
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd last Thursday marked 50 years of business operations with a colourful event held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel.

Present were stakeholders from government and industry, led by Trade CS Peter Munya. KWAL MD Lina Githuka announced that the company is looking forward to setting up an ultra-modern manufacturing plant at Tatu City.

 

KWAL celebrates its industry position as the foremost manufacturer, importer and distributer of wine, spirits, ciders and natural juices in Kenya.

Kwal finance director Bernard Ngondo and PWC director Obed Nyambego
Kwal finance director Bernard Ngondo and PWC director Obed Nyambego
Image: Douglas Okiddy
TMG client service director Winnie Nyambura and CEO Tony Gatheca with Kwal legal director Doris Thangei
TMG client service director Winnie Nyambura and CEO Tony Gatheca with Kwal legal director Doris Thangei
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Kwal quality assurance Sylvester Ogesi and PWC tax consultant Sabina Onyango
Kwal quality assurance Sylvester Ogesi and PWC tax consultant Sabina Onyango
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Kwal procurement buyer Janet Odwesso and supply chain administrator Hellen Bosire with WildlifeDirect CEO Trish Sewe
Kwal procurement buyer Janet Odwesso and supply chain administrator Hellen Bosire with WildlifeDirect CEO Trish Sewe
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Sliquor Ltd director Anand Bhagani and Kwal HoReCa manager George Gachunga
Sliquor Ltd director Anand Bhagani and Kwal HoReCa manager George Gachunga
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
23 May 2019 - 00:00

