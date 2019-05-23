Kwal toasts to 50 years of success

Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd last Thursday marked 50 years of business operations with a colourful event held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel.

Present were stakeholders from government and industry, led by Trade CS Peter Munya. KWAL MD Lina Githuka announced that the company is looking forward to setting up an ultra-modern manufacturing plant at Tatu City.

KWAL celebrates its industry position as the foremost manufacturer, importer and distributer of wine, spirits, ciders and natural juices in Kenya.