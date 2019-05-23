SOCIETY

Air France marks year back on Nairobi-Paris route

It hosted a bowling party at the Village Market to appreciate travel agents

• The airline resumed flights to Nairobi after an 18-year hiatus.

A travel agent takes part in the bowling game
A travel agent takes part in the bowling game
Image: Enos Teche

Air France hosted a bowling party at the Village Market to appreciate travel agents for their support.

This was part of the airline's first anniversary celebrations on the Kenya route. Air France last year resumed flights to Nairobi after an 18-year hiatus.

The airline announced its plan to launch weekly flights to Nairobi in a move that will see prompt daily flights operations in Kenya by 2020.

 

Carlson Wagonlit travel consultant Shalet Shambi receives a dummy AirFrance ticket from Air France EA commercial director Steven-van-Wijik
Carlson Wagonlit travel consultant Shalet Shambi receives a dummy AirFrance ticket from Air France EA commercial director Steven-van-Wijik
Image: Enos Teche
Travel agents play a game of bowling
Travel agents play a game of bowling
Image: Enos Teche
Travel agents Moses Mbunyi and Grace Njui
Travel agents Moses Mbunyi and Grace Njui
Image: Enos Teche
Christine Ouma, Evelyne Kariuki and Marolyne Ojwang
Christine Ouma, Evelyne Kariuki and Marolyne Ojwang
Image: Enos Teche
Stellamaris Mutinda, Brian Rotich and Alpina Muhati
Stellamaris Mutinda, Brian Rotich and Alpina Muhati
Image: Enos Teche
by ENOS TECHE
