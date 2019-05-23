Air France marks year back on Nairobi-Paris route

In Summary
• The airline resumed flights to Nairobi after an 18-year hiatus.
Air France hosted a bowling party at the Village Market to appreciate travel agents for their support.
This was part of the airline's first anniversary celebrations on the Kenya route. Air France last year resumed flights to Nairobi after an 18-year hiatus.
The airline announced its plan to launch weekly flights to Nairobi in a move that will see prompt daily flights operations in Kenya by 2020.
