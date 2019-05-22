SOCIETY

Red Cross awards two MPs for charity work

Kenya Red Cross Society volunteers contribute 95 per cent of the workforce

In Summary

• Awards aimed at motivating the Kenya Red Cross volunteers.

• This was its inaugural awards ceremony.

The Kenya Red Cross in Kilifi county last Wednesday held its inaugural awards ceremony, with a Malindi diver notching the Best Volunteer Award.

Ali Shekue was recognised as a volunteer who works tirelessly during rescue missions, having gone around the country to offer humanitarian work during floods.

 

Other awardees included Magarini MP Michael Kingi and Ganze’s Teddy Mwambire, who both won Community Service Awards. Garashi MCA Peter Ziro got the Special Category Award runners-up.

Guests included Malindi chief magistrate Julie Oseko. Coast regional Kenya Red Cross coordinator Hassan Musa said the aim of the awards is to motivate the volunteers, who contribute 95 per cent of the organisation’s workforce.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
Society
22 May 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. I almost gave up on God, says Masika
    18h ago Word Is

  2. Njugush wife 'hijacks' his birthday blessings
    19h ago Word Is

  3. Register for Huduma Namba - Morgan Heritage
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Gloria Muliro's ex husband Eric Omba shows off baby girl
    2yr ago Word Is

  5. Propesa brags about meeting DP Ruto
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos