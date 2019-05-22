Red Cross awards two MPs for charity work

The Kenya Red Cross in Kilifi county last Wednesday held its inaugural awards ceremony, with a Malindi diver notching the Best Volunteer Award.

Ali Shekue was recognised as a volunteer who works tirelessly during rescue missions, having gone around the country to offer humanitarian work during floods.

Other awardees included Magarini MP Michael Kingi and Ganze’s Teddy Mwambire, who both won Community Service Awards. Garashi MCA Peter Ziro got the Special Category Award runners-up.

Guests included Malindi chief magistrate Julie Oseko. Coast regional Kenya Red Cross coordinator Hassan Musa said the aim of the awards is to motivate the volunteers, who contribute 95 per cent of the organisation’s workforce.