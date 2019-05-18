Brands count on celebrities for positive influence on products

On April 23, 2019, Chinese smartphone brand Oppo launched the F11 and F11 Pro mid-range smartphones in Kenya.

But that was not the only thing that was being launched that evening in Nairobi. The firm was also unveiling its group of influencers who it would use to push the product in the Kenyan market.

Singers Kambua and Avril, as well as Samuel Muraya aka Dj Mo, were unveiled as the Oppo O-Stars contracted to push the new phones. News anchor Betty Kyallo has also been roped in by Oppo to push the F11 and F11 Pro phones.

The influencers are meant to use the product and tell their followers on social media about it mentioning the brand and using agreed on hashtags.

But this also comes with major possible landmines that can see the campaign going in the negative direction - sometimes with a positive twist of the brand.

For instance, two of the Oppo influencers - DJ Mo and Kyallo - were caught up in such a situation at the beginning of the campaign. They both posted about Oppo but ended up tweeting from their iPhones.

However, two things happened - their followers made fun of them and Oppo as a brand got talked about a lot in all this.

Influencing is a full-time job for some people on social media but brands have stuck with celebrities to push their products.

The major reason for this is that these celebrities have a large following that those followers may be converted to consumers from this association.