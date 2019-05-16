Bollywood Dreams dazzles Nairobi

• The show featured 100 dancers
Over a period of three days, Nairobi was enchanted with Bollywood Dreams.
A dance spectacle organized by dance school Step Up and Move took its audience on a journey through dance featuring Bollywood’s greatest hit songs from 1954 to 2019.
It was a tribute to the love, laughter, colour, music, soul and dance Bollywood has given us over the years.
The dance show which took place over the last weekend at the Oshwal Centre auditorium featured 100 dancers and over 60 dances, with 460 costume changes to meet the era of the songs.
It featured dancers from as young as 5, and was the biggest dance theatrical Nairobi has ever seen. The show was in aid of ANPPCAN, which is a pan-African network that promotes child rights and child protection across Africa.
From Shammi Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit to Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, there was something for everyone’s fans.
The show had the capability to take you down a path of nostalgia through its music and dances, and leave you with the biggest smile on your face.
Diya, who attended the show, said, "my heart is literally dancing."
A sentiment that was shared with her sister who said, "I am in love."
Many of the audience stood up to cheer the dancers as the show ended, and rightfully so.
