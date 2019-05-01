Heri Homes launches Kitisuru View Apartments

Heri Homes recently handed over 71 units to homeowners during the opening ceremony at their premises in Kitisuru View Apartments courtesy of Equity model.

Heri Homes CEO Kimotho Kimani acknowledged the government's clarion call of building affordable and long-lasting housing units that will enable many Kenyans to own homes.

Among those in attendance were University lecturer Dr Isaiah Imaita, Britam’s Ephraim’s Kagure, USA based Mercy Kaimuri Igweta and Heri Homes construction director Jorum Mwangi.