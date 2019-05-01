SOCIETY

Heri Homes launches Kitisuru View Apartments

Real estate initiative comes in wake of state's Boma Yangu programme

In Summary

Property developer handed over 71 units to homeowners

Heri Homes Limited CEO Kimotho Kimani (in white) is joined by staff and homeowners in cutting the cake.
Heri Homes Limited CEO Kimotho Kimani (in white) is joined by staff and homeowners in cutting the cake.
Image: Moses Mwangi

Heri Homes recently handed over 71 units to homeowners during the opening ceremony at their premises in Kitisuru View Apartments courtesy of Equity model.

Heri Homes CEO Kimotho Kimani acknowledged the government's clarion call of building affordable and long-lasting housing units that will enable many Kenyans to own homes.

Among those in attendance were University lecturer Dr Isaiah Imaita, Britam’s Ephraim’s Kagure, USA based Mercy Kaimuri Igweta and Heri Homes construction director Jorum Mwangi.

Kitisuru View Apartments, built through Equity model by Heri Homes Ltd.
Kitisuru View Apartments, built through Equity model by Heri Homes Ltd.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Cutting of the tape
Cutting of the tape
Image: Moses Mwangi
Mercy Kaimuri Igweta receives a certificate from Heri Homes marketing director Paul Mugo
Mercy Kaimuri Igweta receives a certificate from Heri Homes marketing director Paul Mugo
Image: Moses Mwangi
Celebrations after the launch
Celebrations after the launch
Image: Moses Mwangi
Home owners and guests who attended the launch.
Home owners and guests who attended the launch.
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Society
01 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Girl makes village plant 5,000 trees on her birthday
    2d ago Technology

  2. Heri Homes launches Kitisuru View Apartments
    8m ago Society

  3. Gamada Hussein marries in Orma tradidion wedding
    8m ago Society

  4. Book Review: Memoirs of a Geisha
    9h ago Books

  5. Book Review: Love is not enough in marriage
    12h ago Books

Latest Videos