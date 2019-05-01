SOCIETY

Devolution CAS's son weds in Tana River

Hussein Dado’s son arrived in a chopper for the occasion

In Summary

• Dado Gamada married Asha Abdulrahman in a traditional Orma wedding.

• Gamada, a pilot, moved away from his luxurious lifestyle to go back to traditional roots.

Dado Gamada alights from a chopper after going to pay dowry to his newlywed wife in Dide, Waride, Witu
Dado Gamada alights from a chopper after going to pay dowry to his newlywed wife in Dide, Waride, Witu
Image: BY ALPHONCE GARI

Devolution CAS Hussein Dado’s son Dado Gamada tied the knot over the weekend in a big-budget traditional Orma wedding in Oda Garsen constituency, Tana River county.

Gamada, a pilot, moved away from the luxurious lifestyle and went back to the traditional roots to marry the love of his life, Asha Abdulrahman.

His young brother Galgalo Hussein also signed a contract of marriage (Nikah) with his fiancé Gamar Abdulrahman.

Present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, PS Charles Sunkuli and former Tana River woman representative Halima Warre.

Dado Gamada's wife Asha Abdulrahman
Dado Gamada's wife Asha Abdulrahman
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Giriama traditional dancers perform
Giriama traditional dancers perform
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Gamar Abdulrahman, fiancee of Dado's other son Galgalo Hussein, with the groom after they signed a marriage contract (Nikah)
Gamar Abdulrahman, fiancee of Dado's other son Galgalo Hussein, with the groom after they signed a marriage contract (Nikah)
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli, CAS Hussein Dado and CS Eugene Wamalwa
Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli, CAS Hussein Dado and CS Eugene Wamalwa
Image: ALPHONCE GARI
Orma community women build the house that will be used by newlyweds for one week after their wedding
Orma community women build the house that will be used by newlyweds for one week after their wedding
Image: BY ALPHONCE GARI
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
Society
01 May 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Girl makes village plant 5,000 trees on her birthday
    2d ago Technology

  2. Heri Homes launches Kitisuru View Apartments
    8m ago Society

  3. Gamada Hussein marries in Orma tradidion wedding
    8m ago Society

  4. Book Review: Memoirs of a Geisha
    9h ago Books

  5. Book Review: Love is not enough in marriage
    12h ago Books

Latest Videos