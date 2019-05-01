Devolution CAS's son weds in Tana River

In Summary
Devolution CAS Hussein Dado’s son Dado Gamada tied the knot over the weekend in a big-budget traditional Orma wedding in Oda Garsen constituency, Tana River county.
Gamada, a pilot, moved away from the luxurious lifestyle and went back to the traditional roots to marry the love of his life, Asha Abdulrahman.
His young brother Galgalo Hussein also signed a contract of marriage (Nikah) with his fiancé Gamar Abdulrahman.
Present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, PS Charles Sunkuli and former Tana River woman representative Halima Warre.
