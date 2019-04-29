SOCIETY

Richard Ngatia launches KNCCI presidency manifesto

Richard Ngatia launched his manifesto on Wednesday at the KICC, Nairobi.

• Ngatia said growing the number of the business people who have listed with the organisation will be his first assignment in the office, should he be elected.

Incoming KNNCI president Richard Ngatia displays his Manifesto during the launch at KICC
Incoming KNNCI president Richard Ngatia displays his Manifesto during the launch at KICC
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Richard Ngatia, who is vying for presidency of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, launched his manifesto on Wednesday at the KICC, Nairobi.

Ngatia said growing the number of the business people who have listed with the organisation will be his first assignment in the office, should he be elected.

Present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia and former US Ambassador Michael Rannerberger.

Baringo KNCCI chairman Elisha Kiplagat and investment banker Jimnah Mbaru
Baringo KNCCI chairman Elisha Kiplagat and investment banker Jimnah Mbaru
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Businessman Tony Gachoka and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa
Businessman Tony Gachoka and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa
Image: Douglas Okiddy
The Business Advocacy Fund chairman William Lay and former US Ambassador Michael Ranneberger
The Business Advocacy Fund chairman William Lay and former US Ambassador Michael Ranneberger
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Equity Bank MD Polycarp Igathe
Equity Bank MD Polycarp Igathe
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Nairobi Lands executive Charles Kerich
Nairobi Lands executive Charles Kerich
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
29 April 2019 - 00:00

