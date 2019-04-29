Richard Ngatia launches KNCCI presidency manifesto

Richard Ngatia, who is vying for presidency of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, launched his manifesto on Wednesday at the KICC, Nairobi.

Ngatia said growing the number of the business people who have listed with the organisation will be his first assignment in the office, should he be elected.

Present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia and former US Ambassador Michael Rannerberger.