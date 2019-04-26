EMB Records celebrates rebirth

SOCIETY

Gospel singer and EMB Records president Kevin Bahati recently unveiled gospel singer Danny Gift as his new signee in an event called EMB Rebirth.

Danny Gift, whose real name is Daniel Ng’ang’a, has been in the gospel industry for over 10 years now, with hit songs like 'Kazi ya Msalaba' ft Daddy Owen and 'Yesu ni Wangu' ft Guardian Angel.

In attendance were Bahati's wife Diana Marua, Starehe MP Jaguar, controversial singer and philanthropist Akothee, P-Unit's Frasha, comedians Eric Omondi and Chipukeezy, Bonfire Ventures couple Simon and Sarah Kabu and pastor Robert Burale.

