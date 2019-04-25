Passport Experience debuts in Nairobi

The International Passport Experience made its African debut in Nairobi on Friday at the Villa Rosa Kempinski.

It involved an interactional conference featuring Netflix global real estate head London Kemp and Roc Nation radio promotions director Joy Young. Among the Kenyan notable figures were moderators Wangechi and Patricia Kihoro.

The event had sessions on film and music, addressing key issues in the industries, such as valuation of creative content, handling competition and censorship of content in Africa.