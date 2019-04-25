Music & FilmSOCIETY

Passport Experience debuts in Nairobi

The event was a music and film extravaganza

• The International Passport Experience made its African debut in Nairobi on April 19.

• The conference addressed vital issues in the film and music industries in Africa.

 

DJ FullyFocus and Joy Young
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

The International Passport Experience made its African debut in Nairobi on Friday at the Villa Rosa Kempinski.

It involved an interactional conference featuring  Netflix global real estate head London Kemp and Roc Nation radio promotions director Joy Young. Among the Kenyan notable figures were moderators Wangechi and Patricia Kihoro.

The event had sessions on film and music, addressing key issues in the industries, such as valuation of creative content, handling competition and censorship of content in Africa.

Tabitha Nyawira, Patricia Kihoro and Aggie Nyagari
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Eric Musyoka and Martin Kimathi
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Wangechi Waweru
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Miss Karun
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Netflix global real estate head London Kemp 
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Society
25 April 2019 - 00:00

