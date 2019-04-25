SOCIETY

Gukena presenter marks birthday at children's home

Gitahi takes a selfies with his team
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

Gukena FM mid-morning show presenter Gitahi wa Nguyo celebrated his birthday at Gathaithi Children's Home in Ikinu, Kiambu county, on Sunday last week. The children's home has over 80 children.

"Every action we take impacts on the lives of others around us, and giving does not necessarily mean being rich, it simply means sacrificing and sharing the little we have with the have-nots," Gitahi said.

"Born on 10th April, I postponed my birthday celebrations to a weekend (14th April) to enable me to celebrate my birthday with the needy," he said.

Gitahi Nguyo's birthday cake
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
TeamHustle prepare meals for the kids
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Kids enjoy snacks
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
25 April 2019 - 00:00

