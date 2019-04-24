SOCIETY

Bata turns 125 with fashion fiesta

H_art The Band
Image: Douglas Okiddy

An inspiring shoe exhibition, a fascinating, nostalgic, pop-up museum... This was Bata Fashion Weekend 2019 last week at The Junction Mall, Nairobi.

The fashion footwear giant showcased its latest ranges and collections, including the Italian collection, Chinese Collection, Asia Pacific Collection, and its technological ranges Bata Flexible, Bata Light and Bata Insolia.

Also on show was the Bata Heritage range and the world premiere of the new Power Mello sneaker. The event also featured the finale of the Bata Young Designers’ Challenge.

Model showcases Bata shoes
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Model Gloria Kaburu and entrepreneur Aggie Mwaura
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Bata Kenya commercial director Jedida Thotho
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Entrepreneurs Rose Ngina and Carina Iradukunda
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Ben Cyco and gospel artiste Moji Short Baba
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
24 April 2019 - 00:00

