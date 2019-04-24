Bata turns 125 with fashion fiesta

An inspiring shoe exhibition, a fascinating, nostalgic, pop-up museum... This was Bata Fashion Weekend 2019 last week at The Junction Mall, Nairobi.

The fashion footwear giant showcased its latest ranges and collections, including the Italian collection, Chinese Collection, Asia Pacific Collection, and its technological ranges Bata Flexible, Bata Light and Bata Insolia.

Also on show was the Bata Heritage range and the world premiere of the new Power Mello sneaker. The event also featured the finale of the Bata Young Designers’ Challenge.