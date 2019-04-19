Air France marks first anniversary on Kenya route

Air France recently hosted a bowling party at the Village Market to appreciate travel agents for their support. This was part of the airline's first anniversary celebrations on the Kenya route.

The party come hot on the heels of Air France’s recent announcement to launch two additional weekly flights to Nairobi beginning April 1. The move will see the airline operate five weekly flights in total with plans to soon start a daily operation.

“We will be increasing our flights on the Paris-Nairobi route to five flights a week. We further plan to launch daily flights in 2020,” Air France Eastern Africa GM Arthur Dieffenthaler said.