ANNIVERSARY

Air France marks first anniversary on Kenya route

Air France hosted a bowling party at the village Market to appreciate travel agents for their support.

In Summary

• The party come hot on the heels of Air France’s recent announcement to launch two additional weekly flights to Nairobi beginning April 1. 

Air France recently hosted a bowling party at the Village Market to appreciate travel agents for their support. This was part of the airline's first anniversary celebrations on the Kenya route.

The party come hot on the heels of Air France’s recent announcement to launch two additional weekly flights to Nairobi beginning April 1. The move will see the airline operate five weekly flights in total with plans to soon start a daily operation.

“We will be increasing our flights on the Paris-Nairobi route to five flights a week. We further plan to launch daily flights in 2020,” Air France Eastern Africa GM Arthur Dieffenthaler said. 

 

Christine Ouma, Evelyne Kariuki and Marolyne Ojwang
Irene Koki and team from Satguru Tours and Travel
Alpina Muhati, Elizabeth Muchai, Pauline Maru and Sharon Waweru
Hildabeta Amiani, Stellamaris Mutinda of African Touch Safaris and Steven van Wijik
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
19 April 2019 - 05:00

