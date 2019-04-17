SOCIETY

Marketing University of Africa hold tree-planting day

The event coincided with the institution's anniversary and sports day

MUA acting VC Dr Washington Okeyo presents a gift to Kemwa director Rebecca Awinja
Image: Moses Mwangi

One of Kenya's marketing institutions, Marketing University of Africa, held a tree-planting day at its new main campus in Kisaju, Kajiado county, on March 29. The event coincided with the institution's anniversary and sports day.

The theme of the event was to plant more trees and conserve the environment. In attendance were new acting VC Dr Washington Okeyo, dean of students Maina Komu, corporate affairs manager Achillah Amimo and Kemwa director Rebecca Awinja.

Kajiadi subcounty environment officer Nashipae Matinta waters a tree seedling
Image: Moses Mwangi
MUA corporate affairs manager Amimo Achillah, dean of students Maina Komu and student counsellor Ludiah Kimanzi
Image: Moses Mwangi
MUA staff member Patricia Achungo, student Hezra Maina and KU student Sam Nyamwange plant a tree
Image: Moses Mwangi
Red Cross officials Samuel Ndirangu and Paul Mutheu plant a tree seedling
Image: Moses Mwangi
Kajiado environmental officers Sylvia Sankale and Damaris Maina
Image: Moses Mwangi
by STAR REPORTER The Star
17 April 2019 - 00:00

