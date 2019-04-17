Marketing University of Africa hold tree-planting day

One of Kenya's marketing institutions, Marketing University of Africa, held a tree-planting day at its new main campus in Kisaju, Kajiado county, on March 29. The event coincided with the institution's anniversary and sports day.

The theme of the event was to plant more trees and conserve the environment. In attendance were new acting VC Dr Washington Okeyo, dean of students Maina Komu, corporate affairs manager Achillah Amimo and Kemwa director Rebecca Awinja.