Auto Xpress host dealers in grand gala

Autospare dealers
Autospare dealers
Image: Enos Teche

The Autoxpress hosted a cocktail to its auto motors spare dealers at the Norfolk Hotel on Thursday evening.

The event was also characterised by awarding top dealers in Kenya ,Market as they interacts with other International dealers present.

Amex Auto's Devesh Patel, Nadeem Juneja and Autoexpress's Mohammed Varvany
Amex Auto's Devesh Patel, Nadeem Juneja and Autoexpress's Mohammed Varvany
Image: Enos Teche
AYD Domenico Adamo
AYD Domenico Adamo
Image: Enos Teche
NGK-ME MD Yoshihiro Goto and sales manager Ryosuke Inagaki
NGK-ME MD Yoshihiro Goto and sales manager Ryosuke Inagaki
Image: Enos Teche
Maryanne Mbogo, Autoxpress Soni and Lavenda Onyancha
Maryanne Mbogo, Autoxpress Soni and Lavenda Onyancha
Image: Enos Teche
AYD Emin Ciftci and NGK regional sales manager Nicolas Chidozie
AYD Emin Ciftci and NGK regional sales manager Nicolas Chidozie
Image: Enos Teche
by ENOS TECHE
Society
17 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Marketing University of Africa hold tree-planting day
    1h ago Society

  2. Auto Xpress host dealers in grand gala
    1h ago Society

  3. Netflix forecasts weak subscriber additions in second ...
    1h ago Entertainment

  4. Alia Bhatt stuns in Kalank promotions
    8h ago Fashion

  5. Diabetes drug may prevent,slow kidney disease
    12h ago Lifestyle

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES