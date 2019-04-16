When the new Mercedes C-Class hit Kenyan market

The new Mercedes Benz C-Class 200 was unveiled at the Azure Hotel on Thursday. The new four-door Mercedes has unique specifications meant for the Kenyan market.

The C-Class is the biggest-selling and most popular Mercedes Benz model. Its predecessor was the Mercedes Benz 190, which was introduced in 1982 and caused a sensation.

In attendance were DT Dobie MD Ian Middleton, Mercedes Kenya GM Maliha Sheikh, brand manager Gerald Trimpont and motoring enthusiast Bob Dewar.