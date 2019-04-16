SOCIETY

When the new Mercedes C-Class hit Kenyan market

Model unveiled at the Azure Hotel on Thursday.

In Summary

-The predecessor of the C-Class was the Mercedes Benz 190, which was introduced in 1982 and caused a sensation. 

The new Mercedes Benz C-Class 200 was unveiled at the Azure Hotel on Thursday. The new four-door Mercedes has unique specifications meant for the Kenyan market.

The C-Class is the biggest-selling and most popular Mercedes Benz model. Its predecessor was the Mercedes Benz 190, which was introduced in 1982 and caused a sensation.

In attendance were DT Dobie MD Ian Middleton, Mercedes Kenya GM Maliha Sheikh, brand manager Gerald Trimpont and motoring enthusiast Bob Dewar.

Mercedes GM Maliha Sheikh test-drives the new Mercedes C-Class
Mercedes GM Maliha Sheikh test-drives the new Mercedes C-Class
Image: Moses Mwangi
The new Mercedes C-Class
The new Mercedes C-Class
Image: Moses Mwangi
DT Dobie MD Ian Middleton
DT Dobie MD Ian Middleton
Image: Moses Mwangi
Mercedes Benz brand manager Gerald Trempont and Concours D'Elegance organiser Bob Dewar
Mercedes Benz brand manager Gerald Trempont and Concours D'Elegance organiser Bob Dewar
Image: Moses Mwangi
Azure Hotel GM and Group COO Sandeep Rawa, GO Places Group CEO Mansoor Jiwani and Group MD Nev Jiwani
Azure Hotel GM and Group COO Sandeep Rawa, GO Places Group CEO Mansoor Jiwani and Group MD Nev Jiwani
Image: Moses Mwangi
Society
16 April 2019 - 10:44

